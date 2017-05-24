German MPs cancel Turkey visit after security detail dropped

German lawmakers cancelled a visit to Turkey where they had planned to talk to opposition lawmakers, governors and rights groups about last month's referendum, saying Ankara had refused to give them a security detail.



Claudia Roth, a Green Party lawmaker and vice president of the Bundestag (German lower house), said on Wednesday Turkish officials had informed her the German delegation would have neither access to parliament in Ankara nor security guards.



Turkey has refused permission for German lawmakers to visit Incirlik, where roughly 250 German soldiers are stationed as part of the coalition against Islamic State militants.

...