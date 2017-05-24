French journalist held by Turkey begins hunger strike: activist group

A French photographer detained two weeks ago by Turkish police while on assignment in the mainly Kurdish southeast has begun a hunger strike to protest against his detention, a press activism group said on Wednesday, citing his lawyer.



Turkey's Press Council, a representative body for Turkish journalists, says that 159 journalists are currently in jail in Turkey.



Turkey has also suspended or dismissed more than 150,000 judges, teachers, police and civil servants and has arrested nearly 50,000 suspected of links to the Gulen movement.



Two Turkish teachers removed from their jobs in the government crackdown after last July's failed coup have been on hunger strike for more than two months.

...