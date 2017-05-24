Businessman gets 15-year sentence in UAE dispute

A court in the United Arab Emirates sentenced a businessman accused of stealing $1.5 billion while working for one of its sheikhdoms to 15 years in prison over one alleged scam, authorities said Wednesday.



Massaad at one point ran the sovereign wealth fund of the small Emirati sheikhdom of Ras al-Khaimah and had ties to the man who is now the emirate's ruler.



UAE authorities have been trying to extradite Massaad since September. Massaad declined to say whether he was free to leave Saudi Arabia.

