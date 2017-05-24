Israeli defense minister says uneasy over US-Saudi arms deal

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said Wednesday he was uneasy over a massive US-Saudi arms deal announced at the weekend, saying it was part of a "crazy" regional arms race.



In the first public comment by an Israeli official on the $110-billion US sale of ships, tanks and the latest anti-missile systems to the kingdom, Lieberman said he had expressed his concerns in recent talks with US National Security Adviser HR McMaster.



The Saudi deal, to be phased over 10 years, was announced on Saturday as US President Donald Trump began a two-day visit to the Gulf state before travelling on to Israel.



US administration officials say it is the biggest single arms deal in American history.

