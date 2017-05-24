U.S., Britain, UN wary of South Sudan ceasefire announcement

The United States, Britain and the United Nations were skeptical on Wednesday of South Sudan President Salva Kiir's declaration of a unilateral ceasefire, noting that it coincides with the start of the rainy season that traditionally lessens fighting.



U.N. peacekeepers have been deployed since South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011 .



South Sudan has been mired in a civil war since 2013, when Kiir fired his deputy.



Deputy U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Michele Sison, said the ceasefire pledge by Kiir came two months after he had promised it to the east African regional bloc IGAD.

