Five dead, 286 arrested in Bahrain raid

Bahraini police raid on the hometown of a prominent Shiite spiritual leader facing possible deportation has left at least five demonstrators dead and 286 people arrested in an assault in which officers fired tear gas and shotguns at protesters.



Saudi Arabia Wednesday defended the actions of Bahraini authorities who opened fire on the protest by Qassim's supporters.



Amnesty International later said that Qassim was not arrested.



At least five protesters were killed, activists and police said.



Activists shared images of other protesters suffering what appeared to be birdshot wounds.



Police have besieged Qassim's hometown of Diraz for months, tightly controlling access.

...