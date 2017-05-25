Barghouti briefly transferred to hospital along with 60 others

Muqbel Barghouti also said they had no further information about Marwan's health as they remain unable to visit him.



Lawyers from the Palestinian Prisoner's society, who have previously visited some of the over 900 detainees on hunger strike in prison, said 60 strikers were transferred to hospitals after a marked decline in their health, WAFA news agency said.



The Palestinian leader previously told Shuqayrat that moral was high and that the hunger strike would continue until the Israelis agree to negotiate with the detainees, Muqbel Barghouti said.

...