Qatar probes hacking as Gulf split exposed

Qatar launched an investigation and went into damage control mode Wednesday after accusing hackers of putting what it called false remarks by the emir on state media.



There were also remarks about alleged "tensions" between Qatar and the administration of Trump.



The Twitter account carried a statement from Foreign Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman al-Thani about Qatar withdrawing its ambassadors from nearby countries.



It was unable to contain the fallout, with media outlets taking seriously the remarks attributed to the emir and attacks on social media accounts continuing.



The "false statement" was still being widely reported by broadcasters and newspapers across the region, including in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, many hours after Doha's denial.



Saudi media slammed the alleged statement describing Shiite-dominated Iran as a "stability guarantor" in the region.

