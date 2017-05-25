U.S. to step up sanctions on Iran, Syria, NKorea

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers Wednesday that his department would work to increase sanctions pressure on Iran, Syria and North Korea and is reviewing licenses needed for Boeing Co and Airbus to sell aircraft to Iran.



In Syria, government forces battling insurgents carried out a series of airstrikes on the city of Deraa in southern Syria, an area named as a safe zone under a recent Russia-sponsored deal, opposition activists and an activist group said.



The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said government forces carried out at least 12 airstrikes and dropped at least nine barrel bombs on rebel-held parts of Deraa as intense clashes with insurgents, including members of the Al-Qaeda-linked Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, continued in the city's Manshiyeh neighborhood.



Wednesday, the SDF said it seized a village 5 kilometers east of Raqqa city following three days of clashes with Daesh militants.

...