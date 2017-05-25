Iraq radio show finds talent amid rubble of Mosul

IRBIL, Iraq: It's a radio talent contest with a mission: showcasing the skills of Mosul's youth after years of extremist rule and a months-long battle for the city.



The recorded lyrics of competitor MC Rico, a rapper from Iraq's second city, filled the studio of Al-Ghad -- Arabic for "tomorrow".



MC Rico is one of 93 competitors in the contest, all aged between 15 and 25 .



With a base in Arbil, the capital of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region, the radio has proved a hit back in Mosul, 80 kilometers (50 miles) to the west, where Iraqi forces have been battling since October to oust the extremist group.



One participant even whispered poetry down the phone from western Mosul, keeping his voice down to avoid being heard by the extremists who still control his neighborhood.

