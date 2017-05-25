Syrian force urges Raqqa extremists to surrender by end of May

A U.S.-backed alliance of Syrian militias promised Thursday that no harm would come to ISIS fighters in Raqqa who turned themselves in by the end of the month, calling on them to lay down their arms ahead of an expected assault on the city.



The U.S.-led coalition says some 3,000 to 4,000 ISIS fighters are thought to be holed up in Raqqa city where they continue to erect defenses against the anticipated assault.



The six-year-long Syrian war has allowed ISIS to seize swathes of Syria, where the group faces separate campaigns by the U.S.-backed SDF, the Russian-backed Syrian military, and Free Syrian Army rebels backed by the United States.

