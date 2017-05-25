Qatar plays down fears of rift with Gulf states over 'fake' criticism by emir

Qatar Thursday played down fears of a rift with fellow Gulf Arab states over what it said were fake remarks by its emir criticizing U.S. foreign policy, saying they shared the same interests and fate.



"It is clear that there is a media campaign targeting Qatar and we will confront it, God willing," Sheikh Mohammed said, citing 15 such article in U.S. media in the past five weeks.



He said no Gulf Arab country has contacted Doha about the Emir's purported remarks, and Qatar sought good ties with all Gulf Arab states.

...