Hamas executes three over commander's murder

The Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas executed three people in the Gaza Strip on Thursday over the assassination of one of its military leaders allegedly on behalf of Israel.



Citing figures from the Palestinian Center for Human Rights, HRW said 25 people had been executed in Gaza since Islamists Hamas seized control in 2007 .



Hamas immediately blamed its arch-enemy Israel, with which it has fought three wars since 2008, and implemented strict border restrictions on those seeking to leave the Palestinian enclave.



At the same time, Hamas offered a one-week amnesty for other alleged collaborators, encouraging them to turn themselves in.



Israel has maintained a crippling blockade on Gaza for a decade and most recently fought Hamas in 2014 .

