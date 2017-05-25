US military acknowledges over 100 civilians died in Mosul strike in March

A U.S. military investigation on Thursday acknowledged that more than 100 civilians were killed in a U.S. air strike on a building in the Iraqi city of Mosul in March during operations against ISIS militants.



Air Force Brigadier General Matthew Isler, who oversaw the investigation, told reporters that 101 civilians inside the building were killed, four civilians were killed in the neighboring building, and 36 civilians were still not accounted for.



The United States and nearby Iraqi forces did not know there were civilians in the building or that it had been rigged with explosives, the probe found.



Prior to this investigation, the U.S.-led coalition against ISIS said that at least 352 civilians had been killed in strikes it carried out in Iraq and Syria since 2014 .

