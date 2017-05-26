US-led strikes kill 35 civilians in east Syria: activists

U.S.-led coalition airstrikes Thursday killed at least 35 civilians in an eastern Syrian town held by ISIS, activists said.



Between April 23 and May 23 of this year, coalition strikes killed a total of 225 civilians in Syria, the Observatory said.



Prior to the new revelation, the U.S. military had said coalition airstrikes in Iraq and Syria had "unintentionally" killed a total of 352 civilians since 2014 .



Airwars, a London-based collective of journalists and researchers that tracks non-combatant deaths in Iraq and Syria, estimated earlier this week that as many as 366 civilians were killed in Iraq and Syria in April alone.

...