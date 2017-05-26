U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arms deal

U.S. lawmakers introduced legislation Thursday seeking to stop at least a portion of President Donald Trump's sale of weapons to Saudi Arabia.



Republican Rand Paul and Democrats Chris Murphy and Al Franken introduced a resolution of disapproval in the Senate to force a vote on whether to block part of the sale.



The Arms Export Control Act of 1976 allows a senator to force a vote on an arms sale, once Congress is formally notified of plans to go ahead.



Members of the U.S. House of Representatives also took action on the planned sale Thursday.

...