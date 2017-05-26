Tunisia opens trial over 2015 beach massacre

A Tunisian court held its first public hearing Friday in the trial of 26 people in connection with a 2015 extremist beach massacre that killed dozens of foreign tourists.



It was the second of two deadly attacks on foreigners claimed by ISIS that year, which devastated Tunisia's once-lucrative tourism sector.



Security was unusually tight at the Tunis courthouse for Friday's hearing, which lasted around an hour and a half and was attended by British diplomatic officials.



The examining magistrate finished his investigation in July last year.



Lawyers for both the prosecution and the defense had said before the trial that they would ask for an adjournment to give them more time to study the case.



The judge told AFP that the date for the next hearing would be announced Friday afternoon.

...