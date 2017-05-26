UN fears Gaza energy crisis could spark fresh violence

The United Nations warned Friday that an energy crisis in the Gaza Strip was severely affecting water supplies and health services, and could trigger an outbreak of violence.



The Palestinians have also decided to cap purchases of electricity from Israel, a decision that would further reduce the power supply to Gaza by some 30 percent.



Currently, the majority of Palestinians in Gaza are receiving about four hours of electricity per day.



The Gaza Strip has been torn by three wars since 2008 -- the latest one in 2014 that killed more than 2,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians.

