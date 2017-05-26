Iraqi forces call on civilians to flee Mosul's ISIS-held Old City

The Iraqi air force on Friday dropped leaflets calling on the population in the ISIS-held Old City center of Mosul to flee, raising fears among humanitarian organizations for the safety of civilians.



The leaflet drop, announced in an Iraqi military statement, is an indication that the offensive to dislodge the militants from their remaining enclave in the northern Iraqi city was imminent.



The United Nations last week said up to 200,000 more people could flee Mosul as fighting moves to the Old City.



The fall of Mosul would mark the end of Iraqi half of the "caliphate" declared nearly three years ago by ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, which also covers parts of Syria.

