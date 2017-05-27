Qatar ‘hacking’ revives Gulf tensions

The alleged hack on Qatar's state news agency may have lasted just four hours, but the impact on already tense ties between Gulf rivals could last a lot longer. Doha launched an inquiry and went into damage control after accusing hackers of publishing false remarks attributed to Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on state media. The stories quoted him questioning U.S. hostility toward Iran, speaking of "tensions" between Doha and Washington, commenting on Hamas and speculating that President Donald Trump might not remain in power for long.



Analysts say the incident was far more than a security breach and appears once again to have set Qatar against rival Gulf powers.



There may now be an extra layer to the divisions: Donald Trump.



On his recent visit to Saudi Arabia, where he met Gulf leaders, Trump laid out the foundations of the new American administration's vision for the Middle East.

...