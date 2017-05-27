Fierce clashes break out in Libyan capital

Heavy clashes between rival factions erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli Friday, with loud explosions and heavy artillery fire heard since the early morning.



It has been largely displaced by the U.N.-backed Government of National Accord that arrived in Tripoli last year, but continues draw on armed support, especially from the western city of Misrata.



The GNA has struggled to exert its authority in Tripoli and beyond, or rein in the militias that have held power on the ground in Libya since the country's 2011 uprising.



A third government based in eastern Libya and aligned with military commander Khalifa Haftar has rejected the GNA.

