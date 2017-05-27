Libya: Breeding and training ground for militants

Feeding on the chaos that has gripped Libya since the overthrow and killing of longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011, militants have used the country to recruit and export militants. Salman Abedi, the man suspected of carrying out the attack on a pop concert in Manchester that killed 22 people and wounded dozens, was born in Britain but visited Libya before the bombing that was claimed by Daesh (ISIS).



Foreign militants flooded Libya to prepare for battle.



Daesh still activeDespite losing Sirte to pro-government forces in December, Daesh continues to be active in Libya, particularly in the country's remote south and in the east.

