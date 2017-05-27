Tunisia commences trial over 2015 beach massacre

A Tunisian court held its first public hearing Friday in the trial of 26 people in connection with a 2015 militant beach massacre that killed dozens of foreign tourists.



It was the second of two deadly attacks on foreigners claimed by Daesh (ISIS) that year, which devastated Tunisia's once-lucrative tourism sector.



Security was unusually tight at the Tunis courthouse for Friday's hearing, which lasted around an hour and a half and was attended by British diplomatic officials.



British judge Nicholas Loraine-Smith, who held an inquest into the deaths of the Britons among the holidaymakers, said in February that the Tunisian police response had been "at best shambolic, at worst cowardly".

...