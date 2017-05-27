Hamas executes three Palestinians over killing

Gaza's ruling Hamas movement executed three Palestinians Thursday convicted of killing a commander in the group's armed wing while acting on Israel's orders.



Hamas' military prosecutor said the three men admitted to receiving orders from Israeli intelligence officers to track and kill Mazen Fuqaha on March 24 in Gaza City.



The well-planned assassination in the Gaza Strip shocked the Hamas.



Israel jailed Fuqaha in 2003 for planning attacks against Israelis, sentencing him to nine life terms. He was released in 2011 in a group of over 1,000 Palestinians who Israel freed in exchange for a captured soldier.

...