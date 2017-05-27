Iraqis seek compensation after U.S. probe into Mosul strike

Iraqi officials demanded compensation from the U.S.-led coalition following an investigation into a March 17 airstrike in which the Pentagon acknowledged a U.S. bomb targeting Daesh (ISIS) fighters in Mosul set off a series of explosions that killed more than 100 civilians.



However, several residents of the Mosul neighborhood told the Associated Press Friday there were no Daesh fighters or explosives inside the house struck by the U.S. bomb.



The Pentagon released the March 17 findings Thursday, reporting the airstrike targeted two Daesh snipers in a single building, setting off a series of explosions that killed 105 civilians.

...