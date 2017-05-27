Airstrikes in east Syria kill more than 100: Observatory

U.S.-led Airstrikes since Thursday evening have killed more than 100 people including children and other family members of Daesh (ISIS) fighters in Mayadin, a town held by the militants near Deir al-Zor in eastern Syria, an activist group reported.



The Observatory said among the 106 were 80 people who perished when a four-story building housing families of Daesh fighters from Syria and north Africa was destroyed in an airstrike. More than 20, including 10 Daesh fighters, were killed in other airstrikes that hit the municipality building among other places. Syria's state news agency SANA also said 35 civilians, most of them women and children, were killed in the airstrikes, blaming the coalition.



Another was described as a French-Algerian Daesh fighter based in Syria. He was killed by an airstrike in Syria on May 11 .

...