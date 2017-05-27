Egypt bombs Libya after attack kills 28 Copts

The Egyptian air force struck six "terror camps" in Libya late Friday night in retaliation for an attack on a bus of Coptic Christians earlier in the day, state media reported.



The Copts were traveling to a monastery in central Egypt Friday when masked gunmen attacked, killing 28 people and wounding 24, with many children among the victims, Health Ministry officials said.



It followed a series of church bombings claimed by Daesh (ISIS) in a campaign of violence against the Copts.



The attack, which Egypt's Muslim leaders condemned, happened 15 kilometers from the monastery, a security official on the scene told Reuters.



Coptic Christians, whose church dates back nearly 2,000 years, make up about 10 percent of Egypt's population of 92 million.



Egypt's Copts are vocal supporters of Sisi, who has vowed to crush Islamist extremism and protect Christians. He declared a three-month state of emergency in the aftermath of the church bombings in April.

...