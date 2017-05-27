German map project to aid future rebirth of Aleppo

With its battered facades, pulverized houses and skeletons of buildings, one of the world's oldest cities, Aleppo, has been utterly devastated by the war in Syria. Now, in Germany, scholars are preparing for its reconstruction one day by creating a detailed map of the Old City and its treasures, long listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site.



In total, some 16,000 plots have been traced, as well as 400 floor plans of the main buildings of this city, which has been inhabited continuously for over 6,000 years.



Aleppo was a city of hidden gems, recalled Wessling, who was a frequent visitor to the northern Syrian metropolis before the start of the war in 2011 .



In coming weeks the map, created by six experts with a budget of 60,000 euros ($67,000), will be put online and made available to anyone wishing to participate in the eventual reconstruction of Aleppo.



According to UNESCO, about 60 percent of the Old City was badly damaged and, of this area, 30 percent was totally destroyed.

