Civilians flee ISIS-held Syria cities after strikes: activists

Hundreds of civilians are fleeing two cities held by ISIS in eastern Syria after a series of deadly airstrikes that killed dozens, activists said Saturday.



According to the Observatory, 37 civilians were killed in coalition raids on the town Thursday night, including 13 children, and another 15 were killed in coalition strikes Wednesday.



Earlier this month, at least 62 people, including 42 civilians, were killed in strikes on the town.



Before the new revelation, the U.S. military had said coalition airstrikes in Iraq and Syria had "unintentionally" killed 352 civilians since 2014 .

