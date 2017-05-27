Erdogan told Merkel of anger over asylum for 'putschists'

Since the coup attempt, dozens of Turkish diplomats and high-ranking officials have sought asylum in Germany as Ankara continues its crackdown on those suspected of links to U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom it accuses of ordering the coup.



German media reported this month that numerous Turkish military personnel and their families holding diplomatic passports had been granted political asylum.



It is not known officially how many have been given asylum or how many are from the military.



Erdogan also said that the issue of German lawmakers wanting to visit the Incirlik military base near Syria was also discussed by the two leaders.

