'52 dead' in militia clashes in Libya capital

Forces loyal to Libya's unity government said Saturday that 52 of its fighters were killed as they repelled rival militias in fierce clashes in the capital Tripoli.



Al-Hadhba jail had been under the control of the Fajr Libya militia coalition, which had seized Tripoli in 2014 and set up a government headed by Khalifa Ghweil.



Loyalist forces seized the villas in four days of intense fighting in March that saw them expand their control over the capital.



Relying on militia support and pitted against a rival administration in eastern Libya, the GNA has struggled to assert its authority.

...