Senior Iranian Revolutionary Guard killed fighting ISIS in Iraq: Tasnim

A senior commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) was killed fighting ISIS west of the Iraqi city of Mosul, the Tehran-based Tasnim news agency reported Saturday.



Nassiri fought in the Iran-Iran war of 1980-1988 and has been involved in the six-year war in Syria, backing President Bashar al-Assad, according to Mashregh.



A general from the Revolutionary Guards assumed the post of Iran's ambassador to Iraq in April, in a sign of the key role the military force is playing in its neighboring country.



These include a handful of senior commanders of the Revolutionary Guards, according to Iranian media reports.

