Pro-Haftar air force says took part in Egyptian raids

The air force loyal to Libya's strongman Khalifa Haftar said Saturday it took part in Egyptian air strikes on extremist positions in the country after a deadly attack on Egypt's Copts.



ISIS Saturday claimed responsibility for the attack, the latest in a series of ISIS strikes that have killed more than 100 Copts in Egypt since December.



Haftar's forces carried out a "joint operation" with Egypt in Derna, the air force said in a statement carried by the LANA news agency loyal to Libya's eastern administration.

