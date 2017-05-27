Syrian army, allied militia gain ground against ISIS

Syrian troops and allied militia have pushed back ISIS militants and U.S-backed opposition fighters, gaining control of a large swath of territory in the country's strategic southern desert, the government-controlled media and a war monitor said Saturday.



The Syrian Central Military media said the new advances secured over 5,000 kilometers (3,100 miles) in the desert area. With their new gains, the government and allied forces have successfully isolated anti-government rebel fighters in the desert area east of Damascus, denying them advances toward the strategic Homs desert area.



U.S. warplanes struck a convoy and a base of Syrian and allied troops on May 18, in the first such battlefield confrontation between American and Syrian forces since the conflict began in 2011 .



U.S. officials said the Syrian advances posed a "threat" to its troops and allies fighting ISIS in the area.

