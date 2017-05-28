Egypt's answer to latest attack reflects despair, resolve

Egypt's response to the latest deadly attack against its sizable Christian minority -- a wave of airstrikes against Islamic militant installations in eastern Libya -- may be a sign of both despair and resolve.



El-Sissi and his military say the attackers have come from eastern Libya, sneaking into Egypt across the porous desert border. He claims the security forces have over the past two years intercepted some 1,000 four-wheel drive vehicles that militants used to enter Egypt; 300 were caught in the last three months alone.



Egypt's Christians number about 10 percent of the country's population and they have historically been an integral part of its social fabric, not a minority that lives in seclusion.



The danger here is that if the attacks continue, the perception that authorities cannot protect the Christians would undermine Egypt's image as a stable and secure nation. Another equally grim scenario is, as the attacks continue, an alarmingly large number of Christians would flee the country to seek refuge in the West, joining an already large community of Coptic Christians in the diaspora.

...