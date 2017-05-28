Somali Islamist insurgents stone man to death for adultery

Somali Islamist insurgents stoned a man to death on Sunday as punishment for alleged adultery, they said, a reminder that the militia is still strong enough to carry out public executions despite losing its grip on most towns and cities.



Hundreds of witnesses watched the death of 44-year-old Dayow Mohamed Hassan in Ramo Adey village in the south-central Bay region, the regional governor representing the al Qaeda-linked insurgency said.



Al Shabaab is fighting to overthrow the weak U.N.-backed government and impose its own strict interpretation of Islamic law.

...