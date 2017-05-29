Khamenei says Saudi rulers will fall while Rouhani calls for better ties

Iran's hard-line Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Saturday Saudi Arabia's rulers faced "certain downfall" for aligning themselves with the United States, hours after the country's pragmatist president called for improved ties with Gulf states.



President Hassan Rouhani, a pragmatist who has significantly less power than the supreme leader, earlier called for improved relations with Gulf Arab states during a telephone call with the emir of Qatar, which has come under fire from its Gulf neighbors over its relationship with Tehran.



Rouhani earlier responded to Trump's criticism by saying stability could not be achieved in the Middle East without Iran's help.

