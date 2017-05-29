Pope Francis: Copts killed by Daesh were martyrs

For the second day in a row, Pope Francis has expressed his solidarity with Egypt's Coptic Christians following an attack on a bus carrying Coptic pilgrims to a remote desert monastery.



Egypt responded to the attack by launching airstrikes over Libya Friday and Saturday, targeting militant camps it said were responsible.



Sisi, who has presented himself as a bulwark against Islamist militants in the region, said Egypt would not hesitate to carry out additional strikes inside and outside the country to quash future threats.



Two military sources told Reuters that three additional strikes Saturday morning struck the area of Derna, a city where east Libyan forces led by Khalifa Haftar, a close ally of Egypt, have been trying to gain control from Islamists and other opponents.



Egypt's military spokesman declined to comment on the second round of strikes.

...