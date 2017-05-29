Third night of protests in northern Morocco

Protesters have rallied for a third night running in Morocco's city of Al-Hoceima, in a northern region of the country where there has been growing social unrest.



They also shouted "We are all Zefzafi!" in reference to protest leader Nasser Zefzafi, who is on the run after authorities last week ordered his arrest.



The protesters attempted to make their way to the city's central square but were blocked by security forces.



Protests were also reported in two other northern cities, Nador and Tanger, as well as in Casablanca and the capital Rabat, where some 300 people took part.



Evening protests followed Friday and Saturday, with demonstrators clashing with police.

...