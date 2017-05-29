Civilians lack food, water, medicine as Mosul battle mounts: UN

Tens of thousands of civilians in parts of Mosul held by ISIS are struggling to get food, water and medicine, the United Nations said, days into a new push by U.S.-backed Iraqi government troops to take the northern city.



Up to 200,000 people still live behind ISIS lines in Mosul's Old City and three other districts, U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator Lise Grande told Reuters late Sunday.



The latest Iraqi government push is part of a broader offensive in Mosul, now in its eighth month.



The fall of Mosul would, in effect, mark the end of the Iraqi half of the "caliphate" declared nearly three years ago by ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a speech at the mosque.

