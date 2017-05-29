Tunisia security forces kill ISIS fugitive

Tunisian security forces have killed a leader of ISIS who was plotting attacks during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, authorities said Monday.



The interior ministry did not identify the suspect, but said he was a leading member of ISIS and "dangerous" and was killed in an operation Sunday night by the National Guard near the Algerian border.



Since its 2011 revolution, Tunisia has experienced an increase in extremist attacks that have cost the lives of dozens of members of the security forces and also 59 foreign tourists.

...