Saudi activist 'deported' from Qatar: watchdog

Qatar has deported a Saudi human rights activist who was on his way to Norway where he hoped to seek asylum, a watchdog said Monday.



Saudi Arabia says that human rights are a matter of definition and "values" from one country should not be imposed.



The move to deport Otaibi comes at a particularly sensitive time in relations between Saudi Arabia and Qatar.



Qatari news sites were subsequently blocked in countries across the region, including Saudi Arabia.



In a further sign of a deepening rift between the two countries, the Saudi newspaper Okaz has reported that members of a prominent Saudi family demanded Qatar's state mosque, the Sheikh Muhammad Ibn Abdul Wahhab Mosque, be renamed.

