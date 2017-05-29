Hardliner Raisi claims voter fraud in Iranian presidential election

Defeated hardline candidate Ebrahim Raisi has complained of voter fraud in Iran's presidential election and called on the judiciary and the election watchdog to investigate, the semi-official Fars news agency said on Monday.



The allegations, likely to stoke up Raisi's conservative supporters, were among his strongest since losing the bitterly contested May 19 vote to incumbent Hassan Rouhani by a margin of 57 percent to 38 .



The Guardian Council is a government body that vets candidates and supervises elections in Iran.

...