Civilians at grave risk in last stages of Mosul battle: UN

Up to 200,000 civilians caught between fanatical extremists and advancing Iraqi forces are in grave danger in the final stages of the battle for Mosul, a senior UN official said Monday.



Grande said that the UN estimates there are between 180,000 and 200,000 civilians in extremist-held areas of Mosul, the majority of them in the Old City area.



Iraqi aircraft have dropped leaflets over Mosul calling on civilians to leave and move towards security forces, which may push more civilians to flee.



Of the 760,000 civilians who have fled, some 150,000 have since returned home, leaving more than 600,000 currently displaced.

