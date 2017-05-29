Iran judiciary chief slams Rouhani election pledges

Iran's judiciary chief criticized moderate President Hassan Rouhani on Monday over his promises to release jailed opposition leaders -- a sign of the obstacles facing the newly re-elected leader's reform efforts.



Despite winning a convincing victory with 57 percent of the vote, Rouhani is expected to face considerable pushback from hardliners embedded in the judiciary and security services.



As president, Rouhani actually presides over this council, but it also includes many top political and military leaders, and its decisions must be approved by supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has continued to take a hard line regarding the 2009 protests, which he refers to as "the sedition".

...