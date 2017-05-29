Evacuation of rebels from Damascus district complete: city governor

The last rebels and others who had agreed to leave the besieged Barzeh district of Damascus have done so, the Syrian capital's governor was quoted as saying on Monday by state television, bringing the entire area under state control.



Some 1,012 people, including 455 fighters, left Barzeh in a bus convoy for rebel-held parts of northern Syria as part of an agreement between the government and insurgents, state TV said.



Assad has promoted local evacuation deals for rebel bastions in what the state calls "reconciliation" deals as a way of reducing bloodshed in the six-year conflict.

...