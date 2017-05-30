Egypt, Russia discuss fight against terror

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi Monday held talks in Cairo with Russia's foreign and defense ministers on ways to battle "terrorism," his office said. The Cairo talks came as Egyptian jets carried out airstrikes on the Libyan city of Derna Monday, pressing home attacks against militants Egypt says were responsible for ambushing and killing Egyptian Christians last week, Libyan commanders said.



Speaking at a joint news conference with Lavrov, Shoukri said militant training camps in Libya are a direct threat to Egypt's national security and that Libyan militants are able to target Egypt.



Egypt has been backing eastern commander Khalifa Haftar, whose Libyan National Army has been fighting Islamist militant groups and other fighters in Benghazi and Derna for more than two years.



Sisi said Friday the air raids targeted militants responsible for plotting the attack, and that Egypt would not hesitate to carry out additional strikes inside and outside the country.

...