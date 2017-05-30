Morocco arrests activist leading northern protests

A leading Moroccan activist was arrested Monday alongside other protesters caught up in a wave of rallies that has shaken the country's northern Rif region for months.



Protests are rare in the North African kingdom.



The Al-Hoceima protests have been some of the most intense since the 2011 Arab Spring-style unrest that prompted the king to devolve some of his powers to an elected Parliament, though the palace still holds ultimate authority.



The mainly ethnically Berber Rif region has long had a tense relationship with Morocco's central authorities, and was at the heart of Arab Spring-inspired protests in 2011 .

