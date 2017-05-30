Hard-liners accuse Rouhani of election fraud

Defeated hard-line candidate Ebrahim Raisi has complained of voter fraud in Iran's presidential election and called on the judiciary and the election watchdog to investigate, the semiofficial Fars news agency said Monday. The allegations, likely to stoke up Raisi's conservative supporters, were among his strongest since losing the bitterly contested May 19 vote to incumbent Hassan Rouhani by a margin of 57 percent to 38 .



The head of the judiciary Monday separately criticized Rouhani's campaign promises to work for the release of two opposition leaders under house arrest.



Raisi, a scholar who served on the judiciary for many years, made his allegations of voter fraud to a gathering of supporters Sunday night, Fars said.



Despite winning a convincing victory with 57 percent of the vote, Rouhani is expected to face considerable pushback from hard-liners embedded in the judiciary and security services.

...