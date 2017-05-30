Over 1,000 quit rebel-held Damascus district

More than 1,000 people quit a rebel-held district of Damascus Monday, its governor said, in the final phase of a deal bringing Syria's government closer to controlling the entire capital. The evacuations from the northern neighborhood of Barzeh are part of a so-called "reconciliation" agreement for three opposition-held districts of Damascus.



The agreement has allowed Syria's government to declare control over the Damascus districts of Qaboun and Tishrin, and Monday the last evacuees left Barzeh.



Damascus has been insulated from the worst violence of Syria's war, which has killed more than 470,000 people since it began with anti-government protests in March 2011 .

...